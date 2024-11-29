Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Friday at 3:00 PM ET, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Does a wager on Nyquist interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 23 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:26 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -11.
- He has accumulated at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).
- Through 23 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with a pair of multi-point games.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.
- The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|10
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|0
