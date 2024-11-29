Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Friday at 3:00 PM ET, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Does a wager on Nyquist interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 23 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:26 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -11.

He has accumulated at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).

Through 23 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.

The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 10 Points 1 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.