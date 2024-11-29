Hawks vs. Hornets Injury Report Today – November 30 Published 10:34 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

Currently, the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) have seven players on the injury report, including LaMelo Ball, in their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) at Spectrum Center on Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 PM ET. The Hawks have one player on the injury report.

Their last time out, the Hawks won on Friday 117-101 against the Cavaliers. De’Andre Hunter scored a team-high 23 points for the Hawks in the victory.

The Hornets fell in their most recent game 99-98 against the Knicks on Friday. Brandon Miller scored a team-leading 20 points for the Hornets in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Grant Williams PF Out For Season Knee 10.4 5.1 2.3 DaQuan Jeffries SG Out Hand LaMelo Ball PG Questionable Calf 31.1 5.4 6.9 Nick Richards C Questionable Ribs 11 10 1.8 Miles Bridges SF Questionable Knee 16 6.5 3 Mark Williams C Questionable Foot Tre Mann PG Questionable Back 14.1 2.9 3

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FDSSE

Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -3.5 227.5

