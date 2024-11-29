Hawks vs. Hornets Injury Report Today – November 30
Published 10:34 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
Currently, the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) have seven players on the injury report, including LaMelo Ball, in their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) at Spectrum Center on Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 PM ET. The Hawks have one player on the injury report.
Their last time out, the Hawks won on Friday 117-101 against the Cavaliers. De’Andre Hunter scored a team-high 23 points for the Hawks in the victory.
The Hornets fell in their most recent game 99-98 against the Knicks on Friday. Brandon Miller scored a team-leading 20 points for the Hornets in the loss.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Grant Williams
|PF
|Out For Season
|Knee
|10.4
|5.1
|2.3
|DaQuan Jeffries
|SG
|Out
|Hand
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Questionable
|Calf
|31.1
|5.4
|6.9
|Nick Richards
|C
|Questionable
|Ribs
|11
|10
|1.8
|Miles Bridges
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|16
|6.5
|3
|Mark Williams
|C
|Questionable
|Foot
|Tre Mann
|PG
|Questionable
|Back
|14.1
|2.9
|3
Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FDSSE
Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-3.5
|227.5
