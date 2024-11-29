How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 30 Published 8:36 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

If you’re seeking best bets for the Minnesota Wild’s upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right place. Read on, as we offer our picks and predictions for this showdown.

Wild vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)

This season, 12 of Minnesota’s 23 games have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

There have been 10 Nashville games with over 5.5 goals this season.

The total for this game (5.5) is 0.1 less than the combined scoring averages for the Wild (3.22) and Predators (2.33).

The 5.5 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.0 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Wild Moneyline: -139

In the 17 times this season the Wild have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 12-5 in those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter, Minnesota is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of the time).

The Wild have a 58.2% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this matchup.

Predators Moneyline: +118

Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline eight times this season, and lost each time.

The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +118 or longer (in five chances).

Nashville has a 45.9% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Minnesota 4, Nashville 1

Wild Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov has put up 36 points.

With 11 goals and 13 assists, Matthew Boldy is one of the top contributors for Minnesota with his 24 points (one per game).

Marco Rossi has contributed 18 points for Minnesota in 23 games this season, scoring on 17.5% of his shots and putting up seven goals and 11 assists.

Filip Gustavsson (10-4-3) has a 2.1 goals against average and a save percentage of .929 for Minnesota.

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and put up 13 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 3.5 shots per game and shooting 8.4%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 20 total points (0.8 per game).

Filip Forsberg’s 17 points this season, including nine goals and eight assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 13 points, courtesy of four goals (fifth on team) and nine assists (second).

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 6-10-4 this season, amassing 528 saves and permitting 51 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .912 save percentage (15th in the league).

Wild’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/25/2024 Jets L 4-1 Home -106 11/27/2024 Sabres W 1-0 Away -140 11/29/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -272 11/30/2024 Predators – Home -139 12/3/2024 Canucks – Home – 12/6/2024 Ducks – Away – 12/7/2024 Kings – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/25/2024 Devils L 5-2 Away +124 11/27/2024 Flyers L 3-2 Home -176 11/29/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Home -119 11/30/2024 Wild – Away +118 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs – Away – 12/5/2024 Canadiens – Away – 12/7/2024 Senators – Away –

Minnesota vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Xcel Energy Center

