How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29

Published 5:19 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will hit the court across eight games on Friday in college basketball action. That includes the Louisville Cardinals taking on the Oklahoma Sooners at Imperial Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Wichita State Shockers at No. 18 Florida Gators

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

Louisville Cardinals at Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX

Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Delaware State Hornets at Texas Longhorns

Butler Bulldogs at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network

