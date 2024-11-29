How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29
Published 5:19 am Friday, November 29, 2024
SEC teams will hit the court across eight games on Friday in college basketball action. That includes the Louisville Cardinals taking on the Oklahoma Sooners at Imperial Arena.
Today’s SEC Games
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Wichita State Shockers at No. 18 Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Louisville Cardinals at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Delaware State Hornets at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Butler Bulldogs at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
