How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30
Published 8:22 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SEC squads. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Purdue Boilermakers.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
Bowling Green Falcons at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
Alabama State Hornets at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Auburn Tigers at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
