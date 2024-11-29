How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30 Published 8:22 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SEC squads. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Purdue Boilermakers.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Bowling Green Falcons at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 1:15 PM ET

Alabama State Hornets at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

