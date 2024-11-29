How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Published 8:22 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SEC squads. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Purdue Boilermakers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET

Bowling Green Falcons at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 1:15 PM ET

Alabama State Hornets at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at Kansas Jayhawks

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - November 30

Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – November 30

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 30

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 30

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup