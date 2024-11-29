How to Watch the NBA Today, November 30
Published 8:20 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
There are five games on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns.
Coverage of all the NBA action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 30
Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
