How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29 Published 4:19 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Top 25 teams will be in action in eight games on Friday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Ole Miss Rebels at LionTree Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers at Providence Friars

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: ESPN2

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Wichita State Shockers at No. 18 Florida Gators

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

Seattle U Redhawks at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Butler Bulldogs at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

