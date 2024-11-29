How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29

Published 4:19 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top 25 teams will be in action in eight games on Friday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Ole Miss Rebels at LionTree Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers at Providence Friars

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

Wichita State Shockers at No. 18 Florida Gators

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX

Seattle U Redhawks at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Davidson Wildcats

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

Butler Bulldogs at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network

