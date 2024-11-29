How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30 Published 8:18 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

Top 25 teams will hit the court in 12 games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Furman Paladins taking on the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.

Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Chicago State Cougars at No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 21 Creighton Bluejays at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: truTV

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 6 Houston Cougars

Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: truTV

Furman Paladins at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 6 Houston Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Oregon Ducks at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oregon Ducks at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 9:30 PM ET

