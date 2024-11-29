How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Published 8:18 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

Top 25 teams will hit the court in 12 games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Furman Paladins taking on the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET

Chicago State Cougars at No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 21 Creighton Bluejays at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: truTV

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 6 Houston Cougars

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: truTV

Furman Paladins at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 6 Houston Cougars

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 2 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

Oregon Ducks at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Oregon Ducks at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET

