How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30 Published 5:19 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Utah Utes take the court in one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Middle Tennessee Raiders at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 1:30 PM ET

No. 24 Louisville Cardinals at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alabama State Hornets at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

George Mason Patriots at No. 10 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Utah Utes

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

