How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Published 5:19 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Utah Utes take the court in one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include a ranked team.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET

Middle Tennessee Raiders at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET

No. 24 Louisville Cardinals at Colorado Buffaloes

Alabama State Hornets at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

George Mason Patriots at No. 10 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Utah Utes

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET

Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET

No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Titans vs. Commanders on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 1

Where to Watch Titans vs. Commanders on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 1

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 30

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 30

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 29

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, November 29

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup