Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Friday at 3:00 PM ET, versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:47 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.

He has picked up at least one point in nine games, and has 12 points in all.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).

He has registered a point in nine games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.

Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.

The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 12 Points 1 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

