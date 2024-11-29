Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Friday at 3:00 PM ET, versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 17:47 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.
- He has picked up at least one point in nine games, and has 12 points in all.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in nine games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.
- Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
- The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|12
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|1
