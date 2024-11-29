Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Friday at 3:00 PM ET, versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you’d like to make a wager on Marchessault’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 17:47 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -11.
  • He has picked up at least one point in nine games, and has 12 points in all.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in nine games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.
  • Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
12 Points 1
4 Goals 0
8 Assists 1

