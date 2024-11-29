NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Hornets Picks for November 30 Published 10:34 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets (6-13) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on FDSSE.

Our computer predictions in this article will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Saturday’s game.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FDSSE

Hawks vs. Hornets Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 3.5)

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 8-12-0.

Charlotte’s record against the spread is 11-8-0.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Hawks have one win ATS (1-5) this season.

The Hornets’ ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or more is 8-7.

Pick OU:

Over (227.5)





In 15 games this season, the Hawks and their opponents have scored more than 227.5 combined points.

The Hornets and their opponents have combined to score more than 227.5 points in eight of 19 games this season.

The average total in Atlanta’s outings this year is 234.2, 6.7 more than this matchup’s over/under.

Charlotte has had an average of 223.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.3 points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks are the fourth-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Hornets have scored the 21st-most points.

This matchup features the NBA’s 16th-ranked (Hornets) and 29th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Hornets (+140)

This season, the Hawks have won three out of the nine games in which they’ve been favored.

The Hornets have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won three of its six games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

This year, Charlotte has won two of 14 games when listed as at least +140 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

