NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 30
Published 10:17 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
Today’s NBA lineup features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons.
Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 30
Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Hawks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Bucks -15.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 15 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Suns -2.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Mavericks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 8.6 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
