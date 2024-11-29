NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 30 Published 10:17 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

Today’s NBA lineup features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons.

Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 30

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Hawks -3.5

Hawks -3.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 3.2 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 3.2 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)

Over (229.5 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSDET

NBCS-PH+ and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Bucks -15.5

Bucks -15.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 15 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 15 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)

Over (227.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSWI

MNMT2 and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Suns -2.5

Suns -2.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)

Over (227 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Mavericks -6.5

Mavericks -6.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 8.6 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 8.6 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.7 total projected points)

Over (228.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and KFAA

KJZZ and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.