Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning play on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus is -13, in 25:35 per game on the ice.

Josi has picked up at least one point in 12 games, with 18 points in total.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

In 12 of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 23 games, he has 18 points, with six multi-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have conceded 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.

The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 18 Points 0 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

