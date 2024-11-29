Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning play on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus is -13, in 25:35 per game on the ice.
  • Josi has picked up at least one point in 12 games, with 18 points in total.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
  • In 12 of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 23 games, he has 18 points, with six multi-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have conceded 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
  • Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
18 Points 0
5 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

