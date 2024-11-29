Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024
Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning play on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus is -13, in 25:35 per game on the ice.
- Josi has picked up at least one point in 12 games, with 18 points in total.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
- In 12 of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 23 games, he has 18 points, with six multi-point games.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have conceded 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
- Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
- The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|18
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
