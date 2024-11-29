Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 23 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 19:36 on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 12 games, with 13 points in total.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
  • In 12 of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 23 games, he has 13 points, with one multi-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
  • It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.
  • The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
13 Points 1
4 Goals 1
9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup