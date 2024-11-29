Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 23 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 19:36 on the ice.

O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 12 games, with 13 points in total.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

In 12 of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 23 games, he has 13 points, with one multi-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.

The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 13 Points 1 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.