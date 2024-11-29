Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 23 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 19:36 on the ice.
- O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 12 games, with 13 points in total.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
- In 12 of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 23 games, he has 13 points, with one multi-point game.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
- It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.
- The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|0
