Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will play on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you’re thinking about a wager on Stamkos against the Lightning, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 23 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -14, and is averaging 18:10 on the ice.

Stamkos has gotten at least one point in eight games, with 11 points in total.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and three assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 23 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in eight games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.

The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 11 Points 2 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

