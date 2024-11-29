Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will play on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you’re thinking about a wager on Stamkos against the Lightning, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 23 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -14, and is averaging 18:10 on the ice.
  • Stamkos has gotten at least one point in eight games, with 11 points in total.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and three assists.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 23 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in eight games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
  • It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.
  • The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
11 Points 2
7 Goals 0
4 Assists 2

