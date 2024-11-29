Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will play on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you’re thinking about a wager on Stamkos against the Lightning, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 23 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -14, and is averaging 18:10 on the ice.
- Stamkos has gotten at least one point in eight games, with 11 points in total.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and three assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 23 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in eight games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
- It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.
- The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|11
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|2
