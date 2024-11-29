Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 29 Published 8:14 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Top-25 teams will hit the court across eight games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs taking on the Davidson Wildcats at Imperial Arena. See the article below for picks against the spread.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Providence Friars vs. No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Indiana 71, Providence 67

Indiana 71, Providence 67 Projected Favorite: Indiana by 4.1 points

Indiana by 4.1 points Pick ATS: Indiana (-3.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Providence-Indiana spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: ESPN2

No. 24 Arizona Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arizona 77, West Virginia 76

Arizona 77, West Virginia 76 Projected Favorite: Arizona by 0.6 points

Arizona by 0.6 points Pick ATS: West Virginia (+6.5)

Bet on the Arizona-West Virginia spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: ESPN2

No. 18 Florida Gators vs. Wichita State Shockers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 78, Wichita State 74

Florida 78, Wichita State 74 Projected Favorite: Florida by 3.7 points

Florida by 3.7 points Pick ATS: Wichita State (+8.5)

Bet on the Florida-Wichita State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: State Farm Field House

State Farm Field House TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: ESPN

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 75, Ole Miss 72

Purdue 75, Ole Miss 72 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 2.8 points

Purdue by 2.8 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+4.5)

Bet on the Ole Miss-Purdue spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

LionTree Arena TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: FOX

No. 11 Duke Blue Devils vs. Seattle U Redhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 81, Seattle U 63

Duke 81, Seattle U 63 Projected Favorite: Duke by 17.7 points

Duke by 17.7 points Pick ATS: Seattle U (+27.5)

Bet on the Duke-Seattle U spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia State Panthers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 89, Georgia State 64

Kentucky 89, Georgia State 64 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 24.9 points

Kentucky by 24.9 points Pick ATS: Georgia State (+30.5)

Bet on the Kentucky-Georgia State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Davidson Wildcats vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 86, Davidson 70

Gonzaga 86, Davidson 70 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 15.7 points

Gonzaga by 15.7 points Pick ATS: Davidson (+20.5)

Bet on the Davidson-Gonzaga spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: ESPN2

No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Butler Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 78, Butler 68

Mississippi State 78, Butler 68 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 9.8 points

Mississippi State by 9.8 points Pick ATS: Mississippi State (-7.5)

Bet on the Mississippi State-Butler spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Mullett Arena

Mullett Arena TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBS Sports Network

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.