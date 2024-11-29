Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 29
Published 8:14 am Friday, November 29, 2024
Top-25 teams will hit the court across eight games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs taking on the Davidson Wildcats at Imperial Arena. See the article below for picks against the spread.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Providence Friars vs. No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Indiana 71, Providence 67
- Projected Favorite: Indiana by 4.1 points
- Pick ATS: Indiana (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: ESPN2
No. 24 Arizona Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arizona 77, West Virginia 76
- Projected Favorite: Arizona by 0.6 points
- Pick ATS: West Virginia (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: ESPN2
No. 18 Florida Gators vs. Wichita State Shockers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 78, Wichita State 74
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 3.7 points
- Pick ATS: Wichita State (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: State Farm Field House
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 75, Ole Miss 72
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 2.8 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: LionTree Arena
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: FOX
No. 11 Duke Blue Devils vs. Seattle U Redhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 81, Seattle U 63
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 17.7 points
- Pick ATS: Seattle U (+27.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia State Panthers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 89, Georgia State 64
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 24.9 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia State (+30.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Davidson Wildcats vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 86, Davidson 70
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 15.7 points
- Pick ATS: Davidson (+20.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: ESPN2
No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Butler Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 78, Butler 68
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 9.8 points
- Pick ATS: Mississippi State (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Mullett Arena
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBS Sports Network
