Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, November 30 Published 11:12 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

There are 12 games featuring a ranked team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Furman Paladins versus the Kansas Jayhawks. If you’re seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue scrolling.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 84, Notre Dame 74

Alabama 84, Notre Dame 74 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 9.4 points

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Notre Dame-Alabama spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel:

Live Stream:

No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Chicago State Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 93, Chicago State 58

Wisconsin 93, Chicago State 58 Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 34.3 points

Wisconsin by 34.3 points Pick ATS: Chicago State (+35.5)

Bet on the Wisconsin-Chicago State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Creighton 75, Notre Dame 72

Creighton 75, Notre Dame 72 Projected Favorite: Creighton by 3.6 points

Creighton by 3.6 points Pick ATS: Notre Dame (+5.5)

Bet on the Notre Dame-Creighton spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel: truTV

truTV Live Stream: truTV

No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 88, Western Carolina 56

Marquette 88, Western Carolina 56 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 32.4 points

Marquette by 32.4 points Pick ATS: Western Carolina (+33.5)

Bet on the Marquette-Western Carolina spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 80, Rutgers 67

Houston 80, Rutgers 67 Projected Favorite: Houston by 13.4 points

Bet on the Houston-Rutgers spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel:

Live Stream:

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 78, Rutgers 71

Texas A&M 78, Rutgers 71 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 7.1 points

Texas A&M by 7.1 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-4.5)

Bet on the Rutgers-Texas A&M spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel: truTV

truTV Live Stream: truTV

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Furman Paladins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 77, Furman 65

Kansas 77, Furman 65 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 11.8 points

Kansas by 11.8 points Pick ATS: Furman (+20.5)

Bet on the Kansas-Furman spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 71, San Diego State 65

Houston 71, San Diego State 65 Projected Favorite: Houston by 5.6 points

Houston by 5.6 points Pick ATS: San Diego State (+12.5)

Bet on the Houston-San Diego State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 88, Maryland-Eastern Shore 61

UConn 88, Maryland-Eastern Shore 61 Projected Favorite: UConn by 27.2 points

UConn by 27.2 points Pick ATS: Maryland-Eastern Shore (+38.5)

Bet on the UConn-Maryland-Eastern Shore spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

XL Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: San Diego State 70, Texas A&M 69

San Diego State 70, Texas A&M 69 Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 0.8 points

Bet on the Texas A&M-San Diego State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel:

Live Stream:

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 80, Oregon 78

Alabama 80, Oregon 78 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 2.2 points

Alabama by 2.2 points Pick ATS: Oregon (+5.5)

Bet on the Alabama-Oregon spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Creighton Bluejays vs. Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oregon 75, Creighton 72

Oregon 75, Creighton 72 Projected Favorite: Oregon by 3.6 points

Bet on the Creighton-Oregon spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel:

Live Stream:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.