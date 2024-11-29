Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, November 30
Published 11:12 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
There are 12 games featuring a ranked team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Furman Paladins versus the Kansas Jayhawks. If you’re seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue scrolling.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 84, Notre Dame 74
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 9.4 points
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream:
No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Chicago State Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 93, Chicago State 58
- Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 34.3 points
- Pick ATS: Chicago State (+35.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 21 Creighton Bluejays
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Creighton 75, Notre Dame 72
- Projected Favorite: Creighton by 3.6 points
- Pick ATS: Notre Dame (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel: truTV
- Live Stream: truTV
No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Western Carolina Catamounts
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 88, Western Carolina 56
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 32.4 points
- Pick ATS: Western Carolina (+33.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 80, Rutgers 67
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 13.4 points
Key Facts
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream:
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 78, Rutgers 71
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 7.1 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel: truTV
- Live Stream: truTV
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Furman Paladins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 77, Furman 65
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 11.8 points
- Pick ATS: Furman (+20.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 71, San Diego State 65
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 5.6 points
- Pick ATS: San Diego State (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 88, Maryland-Eastern Shore 61
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 27.2 points
- Pick ATS: Maryland-Eastern Shore (+38.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: XL Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: San Diego State 70, Texas A&M 69
- Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 0.8 points
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream:
No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 80, Oregon 78
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 2.2 points
- Pick ATS: Oregon (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 21 Creighton Bluejays vs. Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oregon 75, Creighton 72
- Projected Favorite: Oregon by 3.6 points
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream:
