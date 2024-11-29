Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, November 30

Published 11:12 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Saturday, November 30

There are 12 games featuring a ranked team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Furman Paladins versus the Kansas Jayhawks. If you’re seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue scrolling.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Alabama 84, Notre Dame 74
  • Projected Favorite: Alabama by 9.4 points

Key Facts

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream:

No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Chicago State Cougars

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 93, Chicago State 58
  • Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 34.3 points
  • Pick ATS: Chicago State (+35.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Kohl Center
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 21 Creighton Bluejays

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Creighton 75, Notre Dame 72
  • Projected Favorite: Creighton by 3.6 points
  • Pick ATS: Notre Dame (+5.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • TV Channel: truTV
  • Live Stream: truTV

No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Marquette 88, Western Carolina 56
  • Projected Favorite: Marquette by 32.4 points
  • Pick ATS: Western Carolina (+33.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Houston 80, Rutgers 67
  • Projected Favorite: Houston by 13.4 points

Key Facts

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream:

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 78, Rutgers 71
  • Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 7.1 points
  • Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-4.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • TV Channel: truTV
  • Live Stream: truTV

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Furman Paladins

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Kansas 77, Furman 65
  • Projected Favorite: Kansas by 11.8 points
  • Pick ATS: Furman (+20.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Houston 71, San Diego State 65
  • Projected Favorite: Houston by 5.6 points
  • Pick ATS: San Diego State (+12.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: UConn 88, Maryland-Eastern Shore 61
  • Projected Favorite: UConn by 27.2 points
  • Pick ATS: Maryland-Eastern Shore (+38.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hartford, Connecticut
  • Venue: XL Center
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Live Stream: Peacock

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: San Diego State 70, Texas A&M 69
  • Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 0.8 points

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream:

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Alabama 80, Oregon 78
  • Projected Favorite: Alabama by 2.2 points
  • Pick ATS: Oregon (+5.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Creighton Bluejays vs. Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Oregon 75, Creighton 72
  • Projected Favorite: Oregon by 3.6 points

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream:

