Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 30 Published 1:47 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

On Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, two of the best offensive performers in college football will be on display when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) take on Eli Stowers and the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-5).

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on ABC, continue reading.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 1,307 YDS / 22 TD / 118.8 YPG / 5.7 YPC

17 REC / 135 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.5 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 2,245 YDS (65.3%) / 15 TD / 4 INT

275 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 25 RUSH YPG Dont’e Thornton WR 22 REC / 529 YDS / 4 TD / 48.1 YPG Bru McCoy WR 35 REC / 432 YDS / 2 TD / 43.2 YPG James Pearce Jr. DL 28 TKL / 7 TFL / 7.5 SACK Will Brooks DB 39 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Joshua Josephs DL 31 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK Boo Carter DB 31 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15 10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14 10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama W 24-17 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky W 28-18 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State W 33-14 11/16/2024 at Georgia L 31-17 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP W 56-0 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

Vanderbilt Key Players

Name Position Stats Diego Pavia QB 2,029 YDS (60%) / 16 TD / 3 INT

671 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 61 RUSH YPG Sedrick Alexander RB 494 YDS / 5 TD / 44.9 YPG / 3.7 YPC

20 REC / 207 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.8 REC YPG Eli Stowers TE 44 REC / 568 YDS / 4 TD / 51.6 YPG AJ Newberry RB 185 YDS / 3 TD / 16.8 YPG / 4.5 YPC

7 REC / 134 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG Randon Fontenette LB 57 TKL / 7 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT Bryan Longwell LB 63 TKL / 5 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT CJ Taylor DB 47 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Miles Capers DL 34 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT

Vanderbilt Schedule