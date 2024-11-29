Where to Watch Titans vs. Commanders on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 1

Published 4:39 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Titans vs. Commanders on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 1

The Tennessee Titans (3-8) will visit the struggling Washington Commanders (7-5) at Commanders Field on Sunday. The Commanders have lost three games in a row.

Interested in watching the matchup between the Commanders and Titans? You can do so on TV.

Watch live NFL games, NFL Network, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Dec 1, 2024: Titans vs. Commanders Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, December 1, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Landover, Maryland
  • Stadium: Commanders Field
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)



Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 800 YDS / 4 TD / 72.7 YPG / 4.3 YPC
33 REC / 178 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.2 REC YPG
Will Levis QB 1,447 YDS (67%) / 10 TD / 9 INT
175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.9 RUSH YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 41 REC / 634 YDS / 3 TD / 57.6 YPG
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 17 REC / 304 YDS / 6 TD / 38 YPG
Kenneth Murray LB 76 TKL / 7 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
Harold Landry OLB 49 TKL / 10 TFL / 6 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 47 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD
Jeffery Simmons DT 37 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK

Titans Injuries



Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans



Commanders Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jayden Daniels QB 2,613 YDS (68.4%) / 12 TD / 5 INT
556 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 46.3 RUSH YPG
Terry McLaurin WR 53 REC / 823 YDS / 7 TD / 68.6 YPG
Brian Robinson Jr. RB 537 YDS / 7 TD / 59.7 YPG / 4.4 YPC
11 REC / 99 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11 REC YPG
Austin Ekeler RB 355 YDS / 4 TD / 32.3 YPG / 4.8 YPC
33 REC / 346 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 31.5 REC YPG
Frankie Luvu LB 79 TKL / 8 TFL / 7 SACK
Bobby Wagner MLB 99 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK
Jeremy Chinn SAF 74 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 3 PD
Dante Fowler Jr. LB 28 TKL / 10 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT

Commanders Injuries

    Jordan Magee | LB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Elbow
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 3 GP

    Noah Brown | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 52 TAR | 32 REC | 426 YDS | 1 TD

    Noah Igbinoghene | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Thumb
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 42 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs

    Dante Fowler Jr. | LB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hip
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 8.5 Sacks | 10.0 TFL | 28 Tackles | 1 INT | 1 PD

    Nick Allegretti | OG (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 4 GP

    Brian Robinson Jr. | RB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 122 ATT | 537 YDS | 7 TDs

    Marshon Lattimore | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 30 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

    Andrew Wylie | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Concussion
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 2 GP

    Clelin Ferrell | DE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Austin Ekeler | RB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Concussion
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 74 ATT | 355 YDS | 4 TDs

    Zach Ertz | TE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: NIR – Rest
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 69 TAR | 49 REC | 466 YDS | 3 TDs



Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Buccaneers L 37-20 FOX
9/15/2024 Giants W 21-18 FOX
9/23/2024 at Bengals W 38-33 ABC
9/29/2024 at Cardinals W 42-14 FOX
10/6/2024 Browns W 34-13 FOX
10/13/2024 at Ravens L 30-23 CBS
10/20/2024 Panthers W 40-7 CBS
10/27/2024 Bears W 18-15 CBS
11/3/2024 at Giants W 27-22 FOX
11/10/2024 Steelers L 28-27 CBS
11/14/2024 at Eagles L 26-18 Amazon Prime Video
11/24/2024 Cowboys L 34-26 FOX
12/1/2024 Titans CBS
12/15/2024 at Saints FOX
12/22/2024 Eagles FOX
TBD Falcons
TBD at Cowboys

