Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 30
Published 10:44 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
Going into a game against the Nashville Predators (7-12-5), the Minnesota Wild (15-4-4) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 30 at Xcel Energy Center.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Troy Grosenick
|G
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Mats Zuccarello
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael McCarron
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Wild vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild’s 74 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
- Defensively, Minnesota is the stingiest squad in league action, allowing 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game).
- Their +20 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- With 56 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked offense.
- Nashville’s total of 76 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -20, they are 30th in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Wild vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-153)
|Predators (+128)
|5.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.