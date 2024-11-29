Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 30

Published 10:44 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 30

Going into a game against the Nashville Predators (7-12-5), the Minnesota Wild (15-4-4) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 30 at Xcel Energy Center.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee
Mats Zuccarello RW Out Lower Body
Jakub Lauko C Questionable Lower Body
Jonas Brodin D Questionable Upper Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Wild Season Insights

  • The Wild’s 74 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
  • Defensively, Minnesota is the stingiest squad in league action, allowing 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game).
  • Their +20 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 56 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked offense.
  • Nashville’s total of 76 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -20, they are 30th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Wild vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Wild (-153) Predators (+128) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Hawks vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - November 30

Hawks vs. Hornets Injury Report Today – November 30

Predators vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - November 29

Predators vs. Lightning Injury Report Today – November 29

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - November 29

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 29

Predators vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 27

Predators vs. Flyers Injury Report Today – November 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup