Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 30 Published 10:44 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

Going into a game against the Nashville Predators (7-12-5), the Minnesota Wild (15-4-4) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 30 at Xcel Energy Center.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee Mats Zuccarello RW Out Lower Body Jakub Lauko C Questionable Lower Body Jonas Brodin D Questionable Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

The Wild’s 74 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

Defensively, Minnesota is the stingiest squad in league action, allowing 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game).

Their +20 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 56 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked offense.

Nashville’s total of 76 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.

With a goal differential of -20, they are 30th in the league.

Wild vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-153) Predators (+128) 5.5

