Buy Tickets for Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on November 30 Published 5:39 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

You should watch Kirill Kaprizov and Roman Josi in particular on Saturday, when the Minnesota Wild play the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Wild Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kirill Kaprizov 22 14 22 36 Matthew Boldy 23 11 13 24 Marco Rossi 23 7 11 18 Mats Zuccarello 16 6 8 14 Brock Faber 23 3 9 12 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 24 7 13 20 Filip Forsberg 24 9 8 17 Ryan O’Reilly 24 4 9 13 Jonathan Marchessault 24 4 8 12 Steven Stamkos 24 7 5 12

Wild vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Wild are ranked 11th in the league with 74 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

Minnesota is ranked No. 1 in NHL action in terms of the fewest goals against, having given up 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

The Wild’s offense has the league’s 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.05%).

The Predators’ 56 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville has allowed 76 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd.

The Predators have a 20.27% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 16 percentage.

