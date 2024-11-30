Buy Tickets for Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on November 30
Published 5:39 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
You should watch Kirill Kaprizov and Roman Josi in particular on Saturday, when the Minnesota Wild play the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Wild (-153)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Wild Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kirill Kaprizov
|22
|14
|22
|36
|Matthew Boldy
|23
|11
|13
|24
|Marco Rossi
|23
|7
|11
|18
|Mats Zuccarello
|16
|6
|8
|14
|Brock Faber
|23
|3
|9
|12
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|24
|7
|13
|20
|Filip Forsberg
|24
|9
|8
|17
|Ryan O’Reilly
|24
|4
|9
|13
|Jonathan Marchessault
|24
|4
|8
|12
|Steven Stamkos
|24
|7
|5
|12
Wild vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Wild are ranked 11th in the league with 74 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- Minnesota is ranked No. 1 in NHL action in terms of the fewest goals against, having given up 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
- The Wild’s offense has the league’s 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.05%).
- The Predators’ 56 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville has allowed 76 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd.
- The Predators have a 20.27% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 16 percentage.
