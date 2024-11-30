December 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:16 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets versus the Dallas Stars is a game to see on a Sunday NHL schedule that has a lot of compelling matchups.

How to watch all the action in the NHL today is available here.

How to Watch December 1 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Vancouver Canucks @ Detroit Red Wings 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Boston Bruins 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Chicago Blackhawks 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Dallas Stars 4:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.