December 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:16 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Winnipeg Jets versus the Dallas Stars is a game to see on a Sunday NHL schedule that has a lot of compelling matchups.
How to watch all the action in the NHL today is available here.
How to Watch December 1 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Vancouver Canucks @ Detroit Red Wings
|12:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Montreal Canadiens @ Boston Bruins
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ Chicago Blackhawks
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Dallas Stars
|4:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Ottawa Senators @ Anaheim Ducks
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.