Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30
Published 5:22 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Considering a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 24 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:03 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -6.
- Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
- Through 24 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have allowed 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
- The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|24
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
