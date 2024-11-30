Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30 Published 5:22 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Considering a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 24 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:03 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -6.

Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).

Through 24 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have allowed 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 0 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.