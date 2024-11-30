Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Published 5:22 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Considering a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 24 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:03 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -6.
  • Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
  • Through 24 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have allowed 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
24 Games 0
17 Points 0
9 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

