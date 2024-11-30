Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Published 5:21 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. If you’re thinking about a bet on Nyquist against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 24 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -12, and is averaging 17:25 on the ice.
  • Nyquist has picked up at least one point in eight games, with 10 points in total.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 20.7% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
  • In 24 games played this season, he has recorded 10 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
  • It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
  • The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
24 Games 0
10 Points 0
6 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

