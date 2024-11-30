Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30
Published 5:21 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. If you’re thinking about a bet on Nyquist against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 24 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -12, and is averaging 17:25 on the ice.
- Nyquist has picked up at least one point in eight games, with 10 points in total.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 20.7% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
- In 24 games played this season, he has recorded 10 points, with a pair of multi-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
- The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|24
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
