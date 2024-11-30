Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30 Published 5:21 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. If you’re thinking about a bet on Nyquist against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 24 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -12, and is averaging 17:25 on the ice.

Nyquist has picked up at least one point in eight games, with 10 points in total.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 20.7% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).

In 24 games played this season, he has recorded 10 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.

The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 0 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

