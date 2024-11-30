Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 30
Published 6:17 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Charlotte Hornets (6-13) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.
Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hawks vs. Hornets Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hornets 115 – Hawks 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Hornets
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-2.2)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 228.4
- The Hawks (8-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 17.9% less often than the Hornets (11-8-0) this season.
- Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 16.7% of the time. That’s less often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (53.3%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2024-25, Charlotte and its opponents aren’t as successful (36.8% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (70%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 3-6, while the Hornets are 5-13 as moneyline underdogs.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks rank ninth in the NBA with 116.6 points per contest, but their defense has been less effective, giving up 120.2 points per game (third-worst in league).
- Atlanta ranks ninth in the NBA with 45.1 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 45 rebounds allowed per game.
- With 29.9 assists per game, the Hawks are third-best in the league in the category.
- Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 16 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by averaging 15.5 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks are making 12.7 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 35.1% three-point percentage (18th-ranked).
Hornets Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league on offense (107.7 points scored per game) and 13th defensively (112.4 points conceded).
- In 2024-25, Charlotte is sixth in the league in rebounds (45.8 per game) and 11th in rebounds conceded (43.2).
- The Hornets are third-worst in the league in assists (22.9 per game) in 2024-25.
- Charlotte is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.3) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.6).
- The Hornets are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (16.1 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).
