Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 30 Published 6:17 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets (6-13) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hawks vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hornets 115 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 3.5)

Hornets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-2.2)

Hornets (-2.2) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.4

The Hawks (8-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 17.9% less often than the Hornets (11-8-0) this season.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 16.7% of the time. That’s less often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (53.3%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2024-25, Charlotte and its opponents aren’t as successful (36.8% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (70%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 3-6, while the Hornets are 5-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks rank ninth in the NBA with 116.6 points per contest, but their defense has been less effective, giving up 120.2 points per game (third-worst in league).

Atlanta ranks ninth in the NBA with 45.1 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 45 rebounds allowed per game.

With 29.9 assists per game, the Hawks are third-best in the league in the category.

Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 16 turnovers per game. It ranks 25th in the league by averaging 15.5 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are making 12.7 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 35.1% three-point percentage (18th-ranked).

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league on offense (107.7 points scored per game) and 13th defensively (112.4 points conceded).

In 2024-25, Charlotte is sixth in the league in rebounds (45.8 per game) and 11th in rebounds conceded (43.2).

The Hornets are third-worst in the league in assists (22.9 per game) in 2024-25.

Charlotte is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.3) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Hornets are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (16.1 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).

