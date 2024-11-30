How to Watch the Hawks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published 12:45 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Charlotte Hornets (6-13) will host the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) after losing three straight home games.
Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Hornets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.
- The Hawks average 116.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 112.4 the Hornets allow.
- Atlanta has an 8-7 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets’ 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47%).
- This season, Charlotte has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47% from the field.
- The Hornets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
- The Hornets’ 107.7 points per game are 12.5 fewer points than the 120.2 the Hawks allow.
- Charlotte has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 120.2 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Hawks have performed better in home games this year, putting up 117.1 points per game, compared to 116.1 per game on the road.
- Atlanta cedes 119.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 121.2 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Hawks have played worse at home this year, averaging 12.2 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 13.1 per game and a 35.9% percentage away from home.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hornets are averaging fewer points at home (107.4 per game) than away (108.1). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (109.2) than away (116.8).
- In 2024-25 Charlotte is conceding 7.6 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (116.8).
- At home the Hornets are averaging 22.6 assists per game, 0.7 less than away (23.3).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Grant Williams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|DaQuan Jeffries
|Out
|Hand
|LaMelo Ball
|Questionable
|Calf
|Nick Richards
|Questionable
|Ribs
|Miles Bridges
|Questionable
|Knee
|Mark Williams
|Questionable
|Foot
|Tre Mann
|Questionable
|Back