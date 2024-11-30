How to Watch the Hawks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30

Published 12:45 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30

The Charlotte Hornets (6-13) will host the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) after losing three straight home games.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

  • The Hawks are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.
  • The Hawks average 116.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 112.4 the Hornets allow.
  • Atlanta has an 8-7 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hornets Stats Insights

  • The Hornets’ 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • This season, Charlotte has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
  • The Hornets’ 107.7 points per game are 12.5 fewer points than the 120.2 the Hawks allow.
  • Charlotte has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 120.2 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Hawks have performed better in home games this year, putting up 117.1 points per game, compared to 116.1 per game on the road.
  • Atlanta cedes 119.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 121.2 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, the Hawks have played worse at home this year, averaging 12.2 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 13.1 per game and a 35.9% percentage away from home.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2024-25 the Hornets are averaging fewer points at home (107.4 per game) than away (108.1). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (109.2) than away (116.8).
  • In 2024-25 Charlotte is conceding 7.6 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (116.8).
  • At home the Hornets are averaging 22.6 assists per game, 0.7 less than away (23.3).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Cody Zeller Out Personal

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hornets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Grant Williams Out For Season Knee
DaQuan Jeffries Out Hand
LaMelo Ball Questionable Calf
Nick Richards Questionable Ribs
Miles Bridges Questionable Knee
Mark Williams Questionable Foot
Tre Mann Questionable Back

More How to Watch

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 14 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 14 2024

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - November 30

Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – November 30

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup