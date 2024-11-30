How to Watch the Hawks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30 Published 12:45 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets (6-13) will host the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) after losing three straight home games.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Atlanta has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Hornets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.

The Hawks average 116.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 112.4 the Hornets allow.

Atlanta has an 8-7 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets’ 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47%).

This season, Charlotte has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Hornets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Hornets’ 107.7 points per game are 12.5 fewer points than the 120.2 the Hawks allow.

Charlotte has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 120.2 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have performed better in home games this year, putting up 117.1 points per game, compared to 116.1 per game on the road.

Atlanta cedes 119.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 121.2 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Hawks have played worse at home this year, averaging 12.2 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 13.1 per game and a 35.9% percentage away from home.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hornets are averaging fewer points at home (107.4 per game) than away (108.1). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (109.2) than away (116.8).

In 2024-25 Charlotte is conceding 7.6 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (116.8).

At home the Hornets are averaging 22.6 assists per game, 0.7 less than away (23.3).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hornets Injuries