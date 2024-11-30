How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 1 Published 5:21 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Sunday college basketball slate includes five games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Columbia Lions taking on the Duke Blue Devils.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Columbia Lions at No. 13 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 10 Maryland Terrapins at Toledo Rockets

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

