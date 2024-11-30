Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a wager on Marchessault against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 17:44 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.
  • Marchessault has 12 points overall, having at least one point in nine different games.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
  • Through 24 games, he has 12 points, with three multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
  • The Wild are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
24 Games 0
12 Points 0
4 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

