Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30 Published 5:21 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a wager on Marchessault against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:44 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.

Marchessault has 12 points overall, having at least one point in nine different games.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.

Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

He has gone over his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).

Through 24 games, he has 12 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.

The Wild are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 0 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.