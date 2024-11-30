Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30
Published 5:21 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a wager on Marchessault against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 17:44 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.
- Marchessault has 12 points overall, having at least one point in nine different games.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
- Through 24 games, he has 12 points, with three multi-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
- The Wild are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|24
|Games
|0
|12
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
