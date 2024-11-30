Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30
Published 5:21 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Wild. Does a bet on Josi intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 24 games, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 25:35 on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in 13 games, and has 20 points in all.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.
- Josi averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.4%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
- In 24 games played this season, he has recorded 20 points, with seven multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
- The Wild are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|24
|Games
|0
|20
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.