Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30 Published 5:21 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Wild. Does a bet on Josi intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 24 games, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 25:35 on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 13 games, and has 20 points in all.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

Josi averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.4%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).

In 24 games played this season, he has recorded 20 points, with seven multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

The Wild are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 0 20 Points 0 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.