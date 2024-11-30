Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - November 30

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Wild. Does a bet on Josi intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 24 games, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 25:35 on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 13 games, and has 20 points in all.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • Josi averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.4%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
  • In 24 games played this season, he has recorded 20 points, with seven multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
  • Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Wild are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
24 Games 0
20 Points 0
7 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

