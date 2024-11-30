Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30 Published 5:21 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Considering a bet on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 19:36 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -11.

He has had at least one point in 12 games, and has 13 points in all.

O’Reilly has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 12 times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 12 games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.

The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 0 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.