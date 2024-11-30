SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 14 2024 Published 2:28 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

College football Week 14 action includes 10 games with SEC teams. Read below to see up-to-date key players and results.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss | Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

SEC Scores | Week 14

Ole Miss 26 – Mississippi State 14

Mississippi State covered the 24.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 62.5-point total.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Passing: Jaxson Dart (14-for-24, 143 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (14-for-24, 143 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ulysses Bentley IV (20 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD)

Ulysses Bentley IV (20 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (5 TAR, 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD)

Mississippi State Top Performers

Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (17-for-32, 280 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Michael Van Buren Jr. (17-for-32, 280 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Davon Booth (16 ATT, 38 YDS)

Davon Booth (16 ATT, 38 YDS) Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (11 TAR, 6 REC, 118 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Mississippi State Ole Miss 330 Total Yards 397 291 Passing Yards 143 39 Rushing Yards 254 2 Turnovers 0

Georgia 44 – Georgia Tech 42

Georgia Tech covered the 17.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 49.5-point total.

Georgia Top Performers

Passing: Carson Beck (28-for-43, 297 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

Carson Beck (28-for-43, 297 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nate Frazier (11 ATT, 50 YDS, 1 TD)

Nate Frazier (11 ATT, 50 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Cash Jones (5 TAR, 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD)

Georgia Tech Top Performers

Passing: Haynes King (26-for-36, 303 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Haynes King (26-for-36, 303 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: King (24 ATT, 110 YDS, 3 TDs)

King (24 ATT, 110 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Eric Singleton Jr. (12 TAR, 8 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Georgia Tech Georgia 563 Total Yards 405 303 Passing Yards 297 260 Rushing Yards 108 1 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 14 SEC Schedule

Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday, Nov. 30 Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday, Nov. 30 Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 12 Clemson Tigers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday, Nov. 30 Game Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC) TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Tigers at No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday, Nov. 30 Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 24 Missouri Tigers

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday, Nov. 30 Game Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners at LSU Tigers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday, Nov. 30 Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday, Nov. 30 Game Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday, Nov. 30 Game Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.