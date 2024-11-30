SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 14 2024

November 30, 2024

College football Week 14 action includes 10 games with SEC teams. Read below to see up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss | Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

SEC Scores | Week 14

Ole Miss 26 – Mississippi State 14

Mississippi State covered the 24.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 62.5-point total.

Ole Miss Top Performers

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (14-for-24, 143 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ulysses Bentley IV (20 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (5 TAR, 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD)

Mississippi State Top Performers

  • Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (17-for-32, 280 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Davon Booth (16 ATT, 38 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (11 TAR, 6 REC, 118 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Mississippi State Ole Miss
330 Total Yards 397
291 Passing Yards 143
39 Rushing Yards 254
2 Turnovers 0

Georgia 44 – Georgia Tech 42

Georgia Tech covered the 17.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 49.5-point total.

Georgia Top Performers

  • Passing: Carson Beck (28-for-43, 297 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nate Frazier (11 ATT, 50 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Cash Jones (5 TAR, 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD)

Georgia Tech Top Performers

  • Passing: Haynes King (26-for-36, 303 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: King (24 ATT, 110 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Eric Singleton Jr. (12 TAR, 8 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Georgia Tech Georgia
563 Total Yards 405
303 Passing Yards 297
260 Rushing Yards 108
1 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 14 SEC Schedule

Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 12 Clemson Tigers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Game Location: Clemson, South Carolina
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Tigers at No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 24 Missouri Tigers

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Game Location: Columbia, Missouri
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners at LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Game Location: Tallahassee, Florida
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Game Location: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

