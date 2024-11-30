SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 14 2024
Published 2:28 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
College football Week 14 action includes 10 games with SEC teams. Read below to see up-to-date key players and results.
Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.
Jump to Matchup:
Email newsletter signup
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss | Georgia Tech vs. Georgia
SEC Scores | Week 14
Ole Miss 26 – Mississippi State 14
Mississippi State covered the 24.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 62.5-point total.
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (14-for-24, 143 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ulysses Bentley IV (20 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (5 TAR, 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD)
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (17-for-32, 280 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Davon Booth (16 ATT, 38 YDS)
- Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr. (11 TAR, 6 REC, 118 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Mississippi State
|Ole Miss
|330
|Total Yards
|397
|291
|Passing Yards
|143
|39
|Rushing Yards
|254
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Georgia 44 – Georgia Tech 42
Georgia Tech covered the 17.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 49.5-point total.
Georgia Top Performers
- Passing: Carson Beck (28-for-43, 297 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Nate Frazier (11 ATT, 50 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Cash Jones (5 TAR, 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD)
Georgia Tech Top Performers
- Passing: Haynes King (26-for-36, 303 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: King (24 ATT, 110 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Eric Singleton Jr. (12 TAR, 8 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia
|563
|Total Yards
|405
|303
|Passing Yards
|297
|260
|Rushing Yards
|108
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 14 SEC Schedule
Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 12 Clemson Tigers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Game Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Auburn Tigers at No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 24 Missouri Tigers
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Game Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma Sooners at LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Game Location: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Game Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.