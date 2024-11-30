Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30
Published 5:21 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus is -14, in 18:06 per game on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in nine games, and has 12 points in all.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and three assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
- Through 24 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with three multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in league action.
- It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
- The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|24
|Games
|0
|12
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.