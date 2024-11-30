Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Published 5:21 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus is -14, in 18:06 per game on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in nine games, and has 12 points in all.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and three assists.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
  • Through 24 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with three multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in league action.
  • It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
  • The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
24 Games 0
12 Points 0
7 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

