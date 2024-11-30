Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30 Published 5:21 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus is -14, in 18:06 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in nine games, and has 12 points in all.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and three assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).

Through 24 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with three multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the fewest in league action.

It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.

The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 0 12 Points 0 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.