Titans vs. Commanders Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 13 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

Our computer model predicts a win for the Washington Commanders when they play the Tennessee Titans at Commanders Field on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET — for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Commanders are totaling 370.5 yards per game on offense this year (sixth in NFL), and they are allowing 334.6 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball. The Titans’ defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank second-best in the NFL with 276.4 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, they are posting 302.1 total yards per game, which ranks 25th.

Titans vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Commanders (-6) Over (44.5) Commanders 30, Titans 18

Titans Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 31.2% chance to win.

Tennessee has covered just twice in 11 chances against the spread this year.

The Titans have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

In 2024, six Tennessee games have gone over the point total.

Titans games average 40.4 total points, 4.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Commanders Betting Info

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Commanders have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Washington has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Commanders have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

A total of eight out of 12 Washington games this season have hit the over.

Commanders games average 46.3 total points per game this season, 1.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Commanders 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Commanders 27.8 23.1 27.7 19.2 28 27 Titans 18.4 26.4 16.2 22.8 20.2 29.3

