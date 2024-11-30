Will Calvin Ridley Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:17 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

Calvin Ridley was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 13 contest against the Washington Commanders (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Looking for Ridley’s stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

In the air, Ridley has been targeted 80 times, with season stats of 634 yards on 41 receptions (15.5 per catch) and three TDs. He also has four carries for 32 yards one touchdown.

Calvin Ridley Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Ridley (full participation in practice, ankle) shows up on the Titans’ injury report this week, but he does not currently have an injury designation for the game.

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Commanders -6

Commanders -6 Total: 44.5 points

Ridley 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 80 41 634 139 3 15.5

Ridley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 6 5 93 0

