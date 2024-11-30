Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30? Published 12:23 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Filip Forsberg going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 1 0 21:21 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 0 2 17:03 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

