Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30? Published 12:23 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

In the upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Roman Josi to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 8.4%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 1 1 22:41 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 27:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 1 0 1 24:50 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:42 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 0 2 23:45 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

