Hawks vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today – December 2 Published 4:33 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024

Currently, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) have six players on the injury report, including Brandon Ingram, in their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (10-11) at State Farm Arena on Monday, December 2 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks have two players on the injury report.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

Last time out, the Hawks won on Saturday 107-104 against the Hornets. In the win, Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 20 points.

The Pelicans are coming off of a 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies in their last outing on Friday. CJ McCollum totaled 30 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Pelicans.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Hamstring 11.6 3.6 1.7

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 22.7 8 5.3 Jose Alvarado PG Out Hamstring 10.7 2.2 4.5 Jamal Cain SF Questionable Ankle 4.7 2.9 0.8 Brandon Ingram SF Out Calf 22.9 5.8 5.4 Herbert Jones SF Out Shoulder 6.8 2.5 1 Jordan Hawkins SG Out Back 13.1 3.8 1.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.