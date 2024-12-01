How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 2 Published 9:18 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024

There are two games featuring a ranked team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Georgia State Panthers at No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at Canisius Golden Griffins

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

