Illinois vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 14 Published 4:03 am Sunday, December 1, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at State Farm Center. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET and be available via FOX.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FOX

FOX Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Illinois Stat Tennessee 89.1 Points For 81.6 61.4 Points Against 54.7 45.8% Field Goal % 52.3% 36.2% Opponent Field Goal % 33.6% 35.0% Three Point % 38.0% 26.0% Opponent Three Point % 26.4%

Illinois’ Top Players

Tomislav Ivisic leads the Fighting Illini in points and rebounds. He scores 16.3 points per game while also adding 8.9 rebounds.

Kasparas Jakucionis paces the squad with 6.0 assists per game.

Ben Humrichous makes 2.6 treys per game to lead the Fighting Illini.

Jakucionis leads the team with 1.6 steals per game. Morez Johnson Jr. collects 1.6 blocks a contest to pace Illinois.

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers leader in scoring is Chaz Lanier with 17.7 points per game. He also adds 2.4 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game.

When it comes to Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Igor Milicic Jr. with 6.7 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler with 7.9 assists per game.

Lanier is tops from three-point range for the Volunteers, hitting 3.9 treys per game.

Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Jahmai Mashack (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (2.0 per game).

Illinois Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

