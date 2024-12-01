NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 2

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 2

The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of many strong options on today’s NBA schedule.

Prior to today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 2

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

  • Spread: Celtics -9.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.2 points)
  • Total: 222.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Spread: Hawks -9.5
  • Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 9.3 points)
  • Total: 228.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Spread: Bulls -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.1 points)
  • Total: 234.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Channel: YES and CHSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

