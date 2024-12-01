NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 2 Published 10:16 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of many strong options on today’s NBA schedule.

Prior to today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 2

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics -9.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 11.2 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)

Over (226.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN

NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Hawks -9.5

Hawks -9.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 9.3 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 9.3 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Bulls -5.5

Bulls -5.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.1 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 0.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)

Over (234.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: YES and CHSN

YES and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSN

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

