Hawks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 2
Published 6:16 am Monday, December 2, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (10-11) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-17) on Monday, December 2, 2024 at State Farm Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 2, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 118 – Pelicans 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 9.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-9.7)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.0
- The Hawks have covered the spread more often than the Pelicans this season, tallying an ATS record of 8-13-0, compared to the 7-14-0 mark of the Pelicans.
- When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Atlanta (1-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than New Orleans (2-4) does as the underdog (33.3%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2024-25, Atlanta does it better (66.7% of the time) than New Orleans (42.9%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pelicans are 2-12, while the Hawks are 4-6 as moneyline favorites.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks rank ninth in the NBA with 116.1 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, ceding 119.4 points per game (third-worst in league).
- With 45.2 rebounds per game, Atlanta ranks eighth in the NBA. It gives up 45 rebounds per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- With 29.8 assists per game, the Hawks are fourth-best in the league in the category.
- Atlanta has struggled in terms of turnovers this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 15.7 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fourth-best in the league with 15.9 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA with 12.5 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 20th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Pelicans are worst in the league offensively (102.9 points scored per game) and 23rd defensively (115.7 points conceded).
- In 2024-25, New Orleans is 16th in the league in rebounds (43.5 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.9).
- This season the Pelicans are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.
- With 14.3 turnovers committed per game and 13.2 turnovers forced, New Orleans is 18th and 21st in the league, respectively.
- The Pelicans are the worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).
