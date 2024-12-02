Hawks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 2 Published 6:16 am Monday, December 2, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (10-11) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-17) on Monday, December 2, 2024 at State Farm Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 118 – Pelicans 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 9.5)

Hawks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-9.7)

Hawks (-9.7) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Hawks have covered the spread more often than the Pelicans this season, tallying an ATS record of 8-13-0, compared to the 7-14-0 mark of the Pelicans.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Atlanta (1-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than New Orleans (2-4) does as the underdog (33.3%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2024-25, Atlanta does it better (66.7% of the time) than New Orleans (42.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pelicans are 2-12, while the Hawks are 4-6 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks rank ninth in the NBA with 116.1 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, ceding 119.4 points per game (third-worst in league).

With 45.2 rebounds per game, Atlanta ranks eighth in the NBA. It gives up 45 rebounds per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

With 29.8 assists per game, the Hawks are fourth-best in the league in the category.

Atlanta has struggled in terms of turnovers this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 15.7 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fourth-best in the league with 15.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA with 12.5 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 20th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Pelicans are worst in the league offensively (102.9 points scored per game) and 23rd defensively (115.7 points conceded).

In 2024-25, New Orleans is 16th in the league in rebounds (43.5 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.9).

This season the Pelicans are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.

With 14.3 turnovers committed per game and 13.2 turnovers forced, New Orleans is 18th and 21st in the league, respectively.

The Pelicans are the worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

