Published 6:16 am Monday, December 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2

The Atlanta Hawks (10-11) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-17) on Monday, December 2, 2024 at State Farm Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, December 2, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Hawks 118 – Pelicans 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pelicans

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (- 9.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-9.7)
  • Pick OU:

    Under (227.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 227.0
  • The Hawks have covered the spread more often than the Pelicans this season, tallying an ATS record of 8-13-0, compared to the 7-14-0 mark of the Pelicans.
  • When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Atlanta (1-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than New Orleans (2-4) does as the underdog (33.3%).
  • When it comes to going over the total in 2024-25, Atlanta does it better (66.7% of the time) than New Orleans (42.9%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pelicans are 2-12, while the Hawks are 4-6 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

  • The Hawks rank ninth in the NBA with 116.1 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, ceding 119.4 points per game (third-worst in league).
  • With 45.2 rebounds per game, Atlanta ranks eighth in the NBA. It gives up 45 rebounds per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • With 29.8 assists per game, the Hawks are fourth-best in the league in the category.
  • Atlanta has struggled in terms of turnovers this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 15.7 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fourth-best in the league with 15.9 forced turnovers per contest.
  • The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA with 12.5 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 20th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Pelicans Performance Insights

  • In 2024-25, the Pelicans are worst in the league offensively (102.9 points scored per game) and 23rd defensively (115.7 points conceded).
  • In 2024-25, New Orleans is 16th in the league in rebounds (43.5 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.9).
  • This season the Pelicans are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.
  • With 14.3 turnovers committed per game and 13.2 turnovers forced, New Orleans is 18th and 21st in the league, respectively.
  • The Pelicans are the worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

