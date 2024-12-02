How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2 Published 12:45 am Monday, December 2, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-17) aim to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (10-11) on December 2, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Pelicans’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 48.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Pelicans are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The 116.1 points per game the Hawks average are just 0.4 more points than the Pelicans give up (115.7).

Atlanta has an 8-5 record when putting up more than 115.7 points.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 46.5% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, New Orleans has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

The Pelicans score an average of 102.9 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 119.4 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 119.4 points, New Orleans is 2-1.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Hawks are putting up 1.8 more points per game (117.1) than they are away from home (115.3).

Atlanta cedes 119.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 119.6 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Hawks have performed worse in home games this season, sinking 12.2 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.8 per game and a 35.4% percentage away from home.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Pelicans are scoring more points at home (108.7 per game) than on the road (97.6). And they are giving up less at home (114) than on the road (117.2).

New Orleans allows 114 points per game at home, and 117.2 away.

At home the Pelicans are collecting 25.2 assists per game, 2.7 more than away (22.5).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Hamstring Cody Zeller Out Personal Trae Young Questionable Achilles

Pelicans Injuries