How to Watch the NBA Today, December 3
Published 11:17 pm Monday, December 2, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies against the Dallas Mavericks is one game in particular to see on a Tuesday NBA slate that has 11 competitive matchups.
How to watch all the action in the NBA today is available here.
Watch the NBA Today – December 3
Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL, and TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
