How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3
Published 5:18 pm Monday, December 2, 2024
Top-25 teams will hit the court in six games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Holy Cross Crusaders playing the UConn Huskies at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Top-25 teams will hit the court in six games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Holy Cross Crusaders playing the UConn Huskies at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Holy Cross Crusaders at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at No. 7 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
South Carolina Upstate Spartans at No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lindenwood (MO) Lions at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Cal Baptist Lancers at No. 6 USC Trojans
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
