NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Pelicans Picks for December 2 Published 4:34 am Monday, December 2, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (10-11) are favored (-9.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-17) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 2, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Before placing a wager on this matchup, take a peek at the best bets available on Monday based on our computer predictions.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Hawks vs. Pelicans Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 9.5)

Atlanta has eight wins in 21 games against the spread this season.

New Orleans has beaten the spread seven times in 21 games.

The Hawks are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Pelicans have two wins ATS (2-4) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

Pick OU:

Under (227.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have combined to score more than 227.5 points in 15 of 21 games this season.

Pelicans games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points in eight of 21 outings.

Atlanta has an average total of 233.7 in its outings this year, 6.2 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The average over/under for New Orleans’ contests this season is 221.5, six fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Pelicans are the league’s 22nd-highest scoring team this season compared to the fifth-ranked Hawks.

The Hawks are the league’s 29th-ranked scoring defense while the Pelicans are the 25th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-500)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won four of those games.

The Pelicans have been victorious in two, or 14.3%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -500.

New Orleans has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +360 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Hawks have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

