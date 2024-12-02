NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 3 Published 10:16 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

In a Tuesday NBA slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the Indiana Pacers versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to watch.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 3

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Cavaliers -16.5

Cavaliers -16.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 21.5 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 21.5 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)

Over (232.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSOH

MNMT2 and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.5 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 1.5 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSWI

FDSDET and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -4.5

76ers -4.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 208.5 points

208.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)

Over (218.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

NBCS-PH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -1.5

Pacers -1.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)

Over (231.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and FDSIN

TSN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.8 total projected points)

Over (219.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL, and TNT

MSG, FDSFL, and TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Thunder -14.5

Thunder -14.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.8 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 19.8 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)

Over (222.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK

KJZZ and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Mavericks -4.5

Mavericks -4.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.9 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.9 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)

Over (232 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and WFAA

KFAA and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Suns -5.5

Suns -5.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)

Over (224.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSW

AZFamily and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Nuggets -5.5

Nuggets -5.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.5 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.5 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.2 total projected points)

Over (230.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BA

TNT and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets -2.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.4 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 4.4 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)

Over (224.6 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA

SCHN and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Clippers -8.5

Clippers -8.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 10.3 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 10.3 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)

Over (219.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: KATU and FDSSC

KATU and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.