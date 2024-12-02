NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 3
Published 10:16 pm Monday, December 2, 2024
In a Tuesday NBA slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the Indiana Pacers versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to watch.
Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 3
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Cavaliers -16.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 21.5 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
- Total: 208.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Knicks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL, and TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Thunder -14.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.8 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Mavericks -4.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.9 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Suns -5.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Nuggets -5.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Clippers -8.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 10.3 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
