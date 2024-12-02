NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 3

Published 10:16 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 3

In a Tuesday NBA slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the Indiana Pacers versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to watch.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 3

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

  • Spread: Cavaliers -16.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 21.5 points)
  • Total: 236.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Spread: Bucks -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
  • Total: 222.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Spread: 76ers -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
  • Total: 208.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Spread: Pacers -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
  • Total: 238.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: TSN and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

  • Spread: Knicks -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
  • Total: 214.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (219.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL, and TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

  • Spread: Thunder -14.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.8 points)
  • Total: 224.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Spread: Mavericks -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.9 points)
  • Total: 239.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: KFAA and WFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Spread: Suns -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
  • Total: 227.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Spread: Nuggets -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
  • Total: 237.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.2 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

  • Spread: Rockets -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
  • Total: 223.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Spread: Clippers -8.5
  • Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 10.3 points)
  • Total: 219.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
  • TV Channel: KATU and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - December 3

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 3

Hawks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2

Hawks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 2

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, December 2

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, December 2

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 2

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup