Tennessee vs. Syracuse Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 3 Published 5:19 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

Tuesday’s game between the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) and the Syracuse Orange (4-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-61 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 3.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 19.5-point spread in its matchup against Syracuse. The total has been set at 145.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -19.5

Tennessee -19.5 Point total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -4545, Syracuse +1600

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 87, Syracuse 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Syracuse

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-19.5)

Tennessee (-19.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)

Tennessee is 6-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Syracuse’s 3-3-0 ATS record. The Volunteers have hit the over in three games, while Orange games have gone over three times. The teams average 162.6 points per game, 17.1 more points than this matchup’s total.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +188 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.9 points per game. They’re putting up 81.6 points per game to rank 71st in college basketball and are giving up 54.7 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 12.5 boards on average. It records 35.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 88th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 22.9 per contest.

Tennessee knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball) while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc (50th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game while shooting 26.4%.

The Volunteers rank 15th in college basketball by averaging 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in college basketball, allowing 73.4 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.6 per game (180th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.1 (122nd in college basketball).

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange have a +16 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They’re putting up 81.0 points per game, 86th in college basketball, and are allowing 78.3 per contest to rank 320th in college basketball.

Syracuse ranks 14th in the country at 39.3 rebounds per game. That’s 8.3 more than the 31.0 its opponents average.

Syracuse knocks down 5.5 three-pointers per game (340th in college basketball) at a 27.0% rate (347th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per outing its opponents make, shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

Syracuse forces 9.2 turnovers per game (343rd in college basketball) while committing 9.5 (39th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.