Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, December 3
Published 3:22 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The college basketball lineup on Tuesday is not one to miss. Our computer model has recommended picks against the spread for 10 games, including the Syracuse Orange squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Tennessee -19.5 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Syracuse Orange at Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- Computer Projection: Tennessee by 26.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Brown +5.5 vs. Vermont
- Matchup: Brown Bears at Vermont Catamounts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- Computer Projection: Vermont by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vermont (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Boston College +3.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- Computer Projection: Boston College by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Carolina (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: East Tennessee State +2.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- Computer Projection: East Tennessee State by 1.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: James Madison (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Stetson +16.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: Stetson Hatters at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- Computer Projection: South Florida by 12.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Florida (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UNC Asheville +13.5 vs. George Mason
- Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs at George Mason Patriots
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- Computer Projection: George Mason by 9.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Mason (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Alabama State +19.5 vs. SMU
- Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- Computer Projection: SMU by 15.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SMU (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Saint Peter’s +4.5 vs. Duquesne
- Matchup: Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Duquesne Dukes
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- Computer Projection: Duquesne by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duquesne (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Illinois +21.5 vs. Butler
- Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- Computer Projection: Butler by 18.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Butler (-21.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Cincinnati -4.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 7.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
