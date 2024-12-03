Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the league (273.3 yards conceded per game).

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Ridley worth inserting into your starting lineup? For analysis on his game versus the Jaguars, we’ve got you covered.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.5 7 2 45 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ridley is 24th at his position, and 104th overall in the league, with 93.1 fantasy points (7.8 per game).

In his past three games, Ridley has averaged 6.5 fantasy points (19.6 total). He has 196 receiving yards on 11 catches (19 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his past five games, Ridley has picked up 47.3 fantasy points (9.5 per game). He has 353 receiving yards on 21 catches (36 targets) and two touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley accumulated 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the New York Jets.

In his worst game of the season, Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

