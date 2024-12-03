Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 32nd-ranked passing defense (273.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars this week, should Okonkwo be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the numbers and trends below.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Okonkwo is 31st at his position, and 246th overall in the NFL, with 38.9 fantasy points (3.2 per game).

Okonkwo has averaged 5.9 fantasy points (17.6 total) in his past three games. He has 116 yards receiving, on six catches (11 targets), and one touchdown.

Looking at his past five games, Okonkwo has 10 receptions on 16 targets, for 168 yards, and a total of 22.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game).

Chigoziem Okonkwo picked up 13 fantasy points — one reception, 70 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans.

In his worst game of the season, Okonkwo finished with -0.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets. That was in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.

